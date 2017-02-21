7-year-old boy meets NBC's Holt after on-air shout out
A 7-year-old boy's mention of Lester Holt to a local news reporter in Portland, Oregon, has earned him a chance to meet his After mentioning Holt to KGW-TV reporter Drew Carney on air earlier this month, the boy told Carney, "usually you see him more on the news than you." Video of the moment has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and earned a mention from Holt on the "NBC Nightly News."
