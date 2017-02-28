28-year-old cofounder named to Forbes...

28-year-old cofounder named to Forbes 30 under 30 shares his...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Maxim Razmakhin has always been an entrepreneurial spirit. When he was in college, he sold milkshakes out of his dorm room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... 9 hr tomin cali 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) 21 hr Diane Castro 35
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Sat USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,105
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... Sat USA Today 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC