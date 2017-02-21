2 World War II-era grenades found, nu...

2 World War II-era grenades found, nursing home evacuated

A suburban New York nursing home was evacuated after two World War II-era grenades were found in a 91-year-old resident's refrigerator. The Journal News reports that the Tappan Zee Manor Nursing Home was evacuated shortly before 3 p.m. Friday while police searched the facility and the 91-year-old man's car for any additional explosives.

