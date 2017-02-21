2 men charged with raping girls in Seattle homeless camps
The Seattle Times reports 27-year-old James J.A. Walker was arrested Saturday and charged Thursday with rape of a child he allegedly lured to his tent with the promise of drugs. Last week, prosecutors charged 47-year-old Nghia Nguyen, a homeless man known by the name "Asian Mike," with raping a 16-year-old girl from New Jersey.
