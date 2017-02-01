Trump fires acting attorney general w...

Trump fires acting attorney general who won't defend immigration order; state files its own suit

Tuesday

President Donald Trump on Monday evening fired acting attorney general Sally Yates after she refused to defend his executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States. A White House statement said Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," report the New York Times , the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times .

