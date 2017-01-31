Meredith Corp. cuts 40 jobs, about 1 percent of workforce
Meredith Corp. spokesman Art Slusark says the job cuts are part of a company reorganization that included promotions, new assignments and the layoff of about 1 percent of its 3,800 workers. Half are in New York and half are in other company locations including 10 in Des Moines, the company's headquarters.
