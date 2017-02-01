Ben Affleck will not direct the next 'Batman' movie: 'I cannot...
Ben Affleck has announced that he will not be directing the upcoming standalone Batman movie, "The Batman," according to Variety. This ends months of speculation that the current Dark Knight would not just be writing the script but helming the next major Warner Bros.
