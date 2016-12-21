Uncertainty on eve of North Carolina ...

Uncertainty on eve of North Carolina 'bathroom bill' debate

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks during a forum in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina legislators will repeal the contentious HB2 law that limited protections for LGB... Charlotte City Councilwoman Claire Green Fallon planned on a quick breakfast with legislative leaders before heading off to a doctor's appointment. Then the mayor told her to stay; it was important.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 min LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
News Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'... Fri Pops3111 22
News Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl... Dec 21 coyote505 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 21 SBaer 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
News Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ... Dec 19 swampmudd 54
News Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de... Dec 14 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC