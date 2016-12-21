The Latest: 4 bodies found on propert...

The Latest: 4 bodies found on property linked to ex-officer

Tuesday Dec 20

The Latest on a retired police officer accused of killing four men who went missing during a drug deal : Police have confirmed four bodies were found on property linked to a former New York police officer accused of killing four men who went missing during a drug deal this year. Chester police Chief Peter Graziano tells The Journal News the bodies were found in Otisville on Tuesday on property rented by Nicholas Tartaglione.

