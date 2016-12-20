Stamford man to face murder charge in wife's slaying
A Stamford man is facing charges today after police say he killed his wife, then abandoned their young daughter at the Port Authority Bus Terminal As News 12 Connecticut has reported, police found Elmer Gomez Ruano's 6-year-old daughter the crowded bus terminal on Nov. 14. They say her father's face was caught on security cameras. STAMFORD - A Stamford man is facing charges today after police say he killed his wife, then abandoned their young daughter at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.
