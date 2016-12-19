Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS
Scholastic Corp. issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 min
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'...
|Fri
|Pops3111
|22
|Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl...
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ...
|Dec 19
|swampmudd
|54
|Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de...
|Dec 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC