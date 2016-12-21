Prosecutors won't use statement from suspect in bombing case
A federal prosecutor says the government won't introduce at trial a lengthy statement from a man charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey in order to keep to a scheduled trial date in March. The New York Times reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Lewin told a judge on Monday that his office wanted a "speedy trial."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|16 min
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'...
|Fri
|Pops3111
|22
|Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl...
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ...
|Dec 19
|swampmudd
|54
|Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de...
|Dec 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC