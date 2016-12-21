Prosecutors won't use statement from ...

Prosecutors won't use statement from suspect in bombing case

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WWSB

A federal prosecutor says the government won't introduce at trial a lengthy statement from a man charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey in order to keep to a scheduled trial date in March. The New York Times reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Lewin told a judge on Monday that his office wanted a "speedy trial."

