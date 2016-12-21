Prosecutors reviewing Gophers assault investigation report

Lauren Wetzsteon, a journalism student at the University of Minnesota, participates in a rally to support the victim of an alleged sexual assault that led to the suspension of 10 football players, outside TCF Bank ... MINNEAPOLIS - Prosecutors say they're reviewing a report prepared by University of Minnesota investigators on allegations of sexual assault by several members of the Gopher football team. In a statement Tuesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office will review the report and has no further comment for now.

