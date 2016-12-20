Payday lender Moneytree hit with $500...

Payday lender Moneytree hit with $500,000 in fines, refunds

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Progress

Federal regulators have ordered a Seattle-based payday lender to pay more than $500,000 in fines and refunds in connection with allegations of deceptive advertising and collection practices. The Seattle Times reports the penalties characterized by Moneytree as inadvertent mistakes were imposed as part of a consent order announced last week by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

