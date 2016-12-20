Passenger Removed from Flight After Allegedly Harassing Ivanka Trump
Senior sources in the Trump transition team told ABC News the president-elect's daughter and her children were heading to Hawaii for vacation when a passenger shouted at them. The family was flying JetBlue and airline staff decided to remove the passenger at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York.
Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
