Passenger Removed from Flight After A...

Passenger Removed from Flight After Allegedly Harassing Ivanka Trump

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Senior sources in the Trump transition team told ABC News the president-elect's daughter and her children were heading to Hawaii for vacation when a passenger shouted at them. The family was flying JetBlue and airline staff decided to remove the passenger at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 1 hr chuckles 1,077
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 1 hr slick willie expl... 92
News Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep Sat Trump your President 2
News Let's talk polls and politics Sat USA Today 1
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Sat Dick Daily 4
News Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'... Dec 23 Pops3111 22
News Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl... Dec 21 coyote505 3
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC