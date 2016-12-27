Owner Killed, 5 Wounded In New York N...

Owner Killed, 5 Wounded In New York Nightclub Shooting

The owner of a suburban New York nightclub was killed and five others injured when an unruly customer being ejected opened fire on the packed venue early Christmas Day, police said. Authorities arrested a suspect from the Bronx after he was allegedly tackled by security at Mansion Night Club in Mount Vernon, the Westchester Journal News reported.

