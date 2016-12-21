Newsweek reporter seeks ID of Twitter user after seizure
A Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy is seeking information from Twitter in his effort to find out the identity of a person he says sent him an image intended to trigger a seizure. The image in question - which included a strobe effect and the words, "You deserve a seizure for your posts" - was apparently sent in response to Kurt Eichenwald's outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 min
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'...
|Fri
|Pops3111
|22
|Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl...
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ...
|Dec 19
|swampmudd
|54
|Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de...
|Dec 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC