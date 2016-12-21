Man won't face death penalty in deaths of Oso couple
A man charged with killing a rural Washington state couple and burying their remains will not face the death penalty if convicted. The Seattle Times reports that The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office has decided it will not seek the death penalty against John Reed for the deaths of 46-year-old Monique Patenaude and 45-year-old Patrick Shunn.
