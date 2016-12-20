Mall of America to close theatres; new entertainment planned
The Mall of America plans to close its movie theatres next week and revamp the space for a new entertainment venue. Mall spokesman Dan Jasper says the 14 theatre screens will go dark at the end of the business day Wednesday.
