JFK Had A Much Less Democratic Election Than Trump, NYT Reports

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar Republican President-elect Donald Trump claimed to win the November election in a landslide, prompting the New York Times to publish a study that asserts Trump's win wasn't very Democratic Sunday, but the Times didn't quite realize just what their list said about the electoral process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.