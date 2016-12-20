Holiday Inn Stars Duet on Theater Talk Today

THEATER TALK gathers together three top critics to assess the New York Theater season. Jesse Green , drama critic of New York Magazine , Linda Winer , drama critic for Newsday, and critic-at-large Elisabeth Vincentelli , writing for the New York Times and The New Yorker, join series co-host Susan Haskins to review numerous notable productions of Fall 2016, On and Off Broadway.

