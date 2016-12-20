Hijackers of Libyan Jet Surrender After Releasing Passengers and Crew
A spokesman for Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told ABC News on Friday that the hijackers had departed the plane and surrendered to authorities. No passengers or crew were injured in the incident, and no weapons were found on the hijackers.
