Groups sue over Seattle hotel workplace safety measure
The American Hotel and Lodging Association, Washington Hospitality Association and Seattle Hotel Association say provisions of Initiative-124 duplicate or clash with existing laws. The Seattle Times reports the groups are particularly concerned about a provision in the measure approved last month requiring hotels to keep lists of guests workers accuse of sexual assault or harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 min
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'...
|Fri
|Pops3111
|22
|Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl...
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ...
|Dec 19
|swampmudd
|54
|Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de...
|Dec 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC