Groups sue over Seattle hotel workplace safety measure

Wednesday

The American Hotel and Lodging Association, Washington Hospitality Association and Seattle Hotel Association say provisions of Initiative-124 duplicate or clash with existing laws. The Seattle Times reports the groups are particularly concerned about a provision in the measure approved last month requiring hotels to keep lists of guests workers accuse of sexual assault or harassment.

