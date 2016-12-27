Executive Notes: It's Awards Season i...

Executive Notes: It's Awards Season in the publishing industry.

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Masthead Online

To support the publishing industry with their awards programs here is a guide to all the awards programs that are available to the publishing industry in Canada. There is a new awards program being produced by Magazazines Canada and the cancellation of the KRW Awards this year so there has been changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Masthead Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... 2 hr A Loyal Vacationer 1
News These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald... 2 hr Enzo49 94
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,077
News Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep Sat Trump your President 2
News Let's talk polls and politics Sat USA Today 1
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Sat Dick Daily 4
News Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'... Dec 23 Pops3111 22
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC