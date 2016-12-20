Engineer in NYC crash that killed 4 t...

Engineer in NYC crash that killed 4 to get lifetime pension

In this Dec. 1, 2013, file photo, emergency personnel work the scene of a Metro-North passenger train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York. A published report says an engineer who fell asleep at the controls of a speeding train and caused the derailment that killed four people will receive a lifetime disability pension.

