Delta kicks Arab man from plane after...

Delta kicks Arab man from plane after complaints

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: ABC Action News

Delta Air Lines removed an Arab-American man and YouTube personality from a flight Wednesday morning after passengers complained the man made them uncomfortable, Delta officials said. Delta told Buzzfeed News Adam Saleh, 23, and another passenger "were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 15 min LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
News Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'... Fri Pops3111 22
News Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl... Dec 21 coyote505 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 21 SBaer 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
News Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ... Dec 19 swampmudd 54
News Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de... Dec 14 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,420 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC