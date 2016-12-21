Delta kicks Arab man from plane after complaints
Delta Air Lines removed an Arab-American man and YouTube personality from a flight Wednesday morning after passengers complained the man made them uncomfortable, Delta officials said. Delta told Buzzfeed News Adam Saleh, 23, and another passenger "were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 min
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'...
|Fri
|Pops3111
|22
|Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl...
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Dec 21
|Muppets
|113
|Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ...
|Dec 19
|swampmudd
|54
|Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de...
|Dec 14
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC