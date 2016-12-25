Chinese ice workers carve Christmas-scape at National Harbor
Li Jiayan, an ice carver from Harbin, China, works on ice sculptures that are part of a show at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Li Jiayan was chiseling an ice angel in a massive refrigerated tent at National Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|12 min
|Enzo49
|122
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|53 min
|USA Today
|1
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|6 hr
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|chuckles
|1,077
|Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep
|Sat
|Trump your President
|2
|Let's talk polls and politics
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC