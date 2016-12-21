Bristol-Myers Commits Up to $1B for V...

Bristol-Myers Commits Up to $1B for Virus "Armed" to Fight Tumors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: TheStreet.com

Terms of the deal include an upfront payment of $50 million plus up to $886 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Bristol-Myers Squibb said Tuesday it has signed a deal worth up to $936 million plus royalties to secure worldwide rights to an "armed" oncolytic virus being developed by PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd. to treat tumors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 20 min LUVTRANNYCUN 1,076
News Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'... Fri Pops3111 22
News Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl... Dec 21 coyote505 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 21 SBaer 3
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Dec 21 Muppets 113
News Another Jim Comey wildcard just got dropped on ... Dec 19 swampmudd 54
News Harry Reid says Russian hacking is 'as big a de... Dec 14 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,268

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC