Bristol-Myers Commits Up to $1B for Virus "Armed" to Fight Tumors
Terms of the deal include an upfront payment of $50 million plus up to $886 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestones. Bristol-Myers Squibb said Tuesday it has signed a deal worth up to $936 million plus royalties to secure worldwide rights to an "armed" oncolytic virus being developed by PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd. to treat tumors.
