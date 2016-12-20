Best-selling author returning to Ohio to try to help
This book cover file image released by HarperCollins Publishers shows "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," by J.D. Vance. After writing about the problems facing people he grew up with, best-selling author Vance is going back to his home state to help do something about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These 7 weird and disturbing facts about Donald...
|6 min
|Marcavage s Trick
|44
|Media open a skeptical eye after 8-year sleep
|13 hr
|Trump your President
|2
|Let's talk polls and politics
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|LUVTRANNYCUN
|1,076
|Clinton Says - Fake News' Is Putting Americans'...
|Fri
|Pops3111
|22
|Newt Gingrich: Trump 'Is Blue Collar, Middle-Cl...
|Dec 21
|coyote505
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC