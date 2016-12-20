2016: The Year in Photos
From political upheaval at home and abroad to natural disasters and terrorism, these are the images that drove the debates of 2016 ABOVE: Snow swirls around President-elect Donald Trump as he disembarks his plane for a "Thank You Tour" event in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Dec. 9. The state was key in his surprise victory. In a testament to his appeal, as many as 14,000 visitors per month trooped to the "Trump House" in Youngstown, Pa., to marvel at a 14-foot steel cutout of the candidate and the patriotic paint job.
