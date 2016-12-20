1 killed, several injured in nightclu...

1 killed, several injured in nightclub shooting in NY suburb

A nightclub owner has been killed and several other people injured in a Christmas Day shooting in a New York suburb. The Journal News reports that the early morning shooting occurred in and around the Mansion Night Club in Mount Vernon.

