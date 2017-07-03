Two cancer drug prices have already b...

Two cancer drug prices have already been hiked by 8% this year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Both Blincyto and Treanda are leukemia drugs, while Treanda is also approved for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The recent increases follow a mid-January price hike for Blincyto and a Jan. 1 price increase for Treanda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC