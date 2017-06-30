Retired pharmaceutical industry executive seeks Rep. Pearce's seat
An Army veteran and retired pharmaceutical industry executive turned activist is running for U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce's congressional seat. Tony Martinez, a Democrat from Las Cruces, launched a campaign over the weekend to flip the 2nd Congressional District from red to blue.
