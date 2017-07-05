Park National Corp OH Has $231,000 Position in Mylan N.V.
Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC