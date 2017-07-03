Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $342,000...

Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $342,000 Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 81,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period.

