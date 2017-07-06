McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) SVP E...

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) SVP Erin M. Lampert Sells 809 Shares

McKesson Corporation SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.66, for a total transaction of $129,973.94.

