Bayer and Syngenta Face Pressure Over Pesticides After Bee Study

Bayer AG and Syngenta AG face renewed pressure over their neonicotinoid farm pesticides after research funded by the companies supported accusations that the chemicals are responsible for harming bee colonies. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science at a time when the European Union's executive arm is preparing to propose a ban on use of such pesticides in the countryside of the 28-nation trade bloc.

