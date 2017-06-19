Weekly Research Analysts' Ratings Changes for Bayer AG

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bayer AG in the last few weeks: 6/16/2017 - Bayer AG was given a new 150.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 6/12/2017 - Bayer AG was given a new 140.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.