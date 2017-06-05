[Video] Measures of success: How value-based pricing may change the pharmaceutical industry
Hogan Lovells partner Alice Valder Curran teams up with Robert Spurr of Novartis to outline the challenges and share potential solutions to consider when entering into value-based pricing arrangements. Adoption of value-based pricing, where drug prices are linked to real-world outcomes rather than on a per-pill or per-treatment basis, will have a profound impact on the pharmaceutical industry.
