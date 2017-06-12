Valeant viewed brightly by Cantor, as...

Valeant viewed brightly by Cantor, as specialty pharmas move past old model

Valeant Pharmaceuticals popped 4.4% in today's trade after Cantor Fiitzgerald initiated coverage with an Overweight rating , in a broadly upbeat view on specialty pharma companies. Cantor believes concerns about insolvency are overdone because VRX can lower its debt to a manageable level, and sees headline risks coming down, removing another overhang on the shares.

