UPDATE 1-Proxy firm ISS advises vote against Mylan board, backing investor group
EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. Influential proxy firm ISS on Monday advised voting against generic drugmaker Mylan NV's incumbent board of directors, saying it should be held responsible for reputational damage over drug-pricing issues and the chairman's pay package.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
