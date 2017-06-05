UPDATE 1-Proxy firm ISS advises vote ...

UPDATE 1-Proxy firm ISS advises vote against Mylan board, backing investor group

Read more: Reuters

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. Influential proxy firm ISS on Monday advised voting against generic drugmaker Mylan NV's incumbent board of directors, saying it should be held responsible for reputational damage over drug-pricing issues and the chairman's pay package.

