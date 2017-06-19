U.S. Supreme Court gives pharma a pro...

U.S. Supreme Court gives pharma a product liability win

Read more: Chemical and Engineering News

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed a victory to the pharmaceutical industry and other businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from shopping for friendly courts to hear product liability cases. In an 8-1 ruling, the justices on June 19 overturned a California Supreme Court decision that had allowed a nationwide lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb to proceed in a state court.

Chicago, IL

