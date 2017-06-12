Trump plan on drug prices likely to be friendly to drug industry: report
President Trump's plan to lower prescription drug prices, a key issue during his 2016 election campaign, may end up being friendly to drug companies, according to a new report. Politico reports that the Trump administration is struggling to make progress on an executive order related to drug pricing and that the order will not allow the government to negotiate drug prices or allow importing of cheaper drugs from other countries, both solutions Trump proposed during his campaign.
