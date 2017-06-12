Trump plan on drug prices likely to b...

Trump plan on drug prices likely to be friendly to drug industry: report

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Hill

President Trump's plan to lower prescription drug prices, a key issue during his 2016 election campaign, may end up being friendly to drug companies, according to a new report. Politico reports that the Trump administration is struggling to make progress on an executive order related to drug pricing and that the order will not allow the government to negotiate drug prices or allow importing of cheaper drugs from other countries, both solutions Trump proposed during his campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC