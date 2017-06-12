Trump Officials Get to Work on Loweri...

Trump Officials Get to Work on Lowering Drug Prices

Senior Trump Administration health and budget officials are meeting Friday, June 16, to discuss an executive order aimed at restraining prescription drug prices. The order, which many in the drug industry have been expecting, could come within weeks, according to a report from Bloomberg.

