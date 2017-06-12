Trump administration preparing executive order on drug pricing
The Trump administration is preparing an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices, according to sources familiar with the process. President Trump is set to meet on Friday with key officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to discuss the order, which is expected to be issued in the coming weeks, possibly before the July 4 congressional recess, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC