Trump administration preparing execut...

Trump administration preparing executive order on drug pricing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The Trump administration is preparing an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices, according to sources familiar with the process. President Trump is set to meet on Friday with key officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to discuss the order, which is expected to be issued in the coming weeks, possibly before the July 4 congressional recess, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
Analytical forum Apr '17 siva 1
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... Feb '17 Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC