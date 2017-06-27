The Prospect Of The U.S. Blocking The Bayer-Monsanto Deal Can't Be Dismissed

Susquehanna analyst Don Carson downgraded Monsanto Company from Positive to Neutral, while raising its price target from $125 to $128. The downgrade is not a result of increasing headwinds or poor performance, but rather because the 9-percent upside from Bayer AG 's $128 per share acquisition is below Susquehanna's 15-percent minimum for a Positive rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.