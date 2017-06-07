The new Fortune 500 list is out. Thes...

The new Fortune 500 list is out. These California companies made the cut

The list , which ranks U.S. companies by total yearly revenue, includes 53 firms whose headquarters are in the Golden State - a total that's second only to New York's 54. The California companies in the top 10 are tech giant Apple Inc., which ranked third nationwide even as its sales began to falter , and pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp., which ranked fifth. Oil stalwart Chevron Corp. came in 19th.

