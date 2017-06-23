The EpiPen maker's chairman earned mo...

The EpiPen maker's chairman earned more than $97 million last year - and investors aren't happy

Last year, the drug maker Mylan faced the wrath of lawmakers and the public for the high prices on its EpiPen, a controversy that has spilled into 2017 as a government analysis raised new questions about how much taxpayers may have overpaid for the emergency allergy treatment. This year, it's come under fire from shareholders, several of whom launched a campaign to oust several members of the board and questioned a compensation package valued at nearly $100 million for the company's chairman that drew criticism from a major proxy adviser as "egregious."

