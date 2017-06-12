The Case for a Reaganesque approach to Big Pharma
With healthcare reform winding its way slowly through the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to get it to passage, expect some very tired talking points to get trotted out. Liberals will complain that the GOP's version of healthcare reform should not leave the poor vulnerable to a disproportionately expensive system, and conservatives will reply that America should return to having the best healthcare system in the world unhampered by socialized medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC