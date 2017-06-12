The Case for a Reaganesque approach t...

The Case for a Reaganesque approach to Big Pharma

With healthcare reform winding its way slowly through the Senate, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to get it to passage, expect some very tired talking points to get trotted out. Liberals will complain that the GOP's version of healthcare reform should not leave the poor vulnerable to a disproportionately expensive system, and conservatives will reply that America should return to having the best healthcare system in the world unhampered by socialized medicine.

Chicago, IL

