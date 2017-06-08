Teva Signals It's Seeking New Chief With Experience at Helm 2 hours ago

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , the world's largest maker of copycat medicines, signaled its intent to hire a new chief executive officer with prior experience in that role. The Israeli drugmaker expects to pick someone who is at the "CEO level today," Teva's interim chief Yitzhak Peterburg said at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York Wednesday. The person would also need to have "very, really important, background in pharma," he said.

