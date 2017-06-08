Teva Signals It's Seeking New Chief With Experience at Helm 2 hours ago
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , the world's largest maker of copycat medicines, signaled its intent to hire a new chief executive officer with prior experience in that role. The Israeli drugmaker expects to pick someone who is at the "CEO level today," Teva's interim chief Yitzhak Peterburg said at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York Wednesday. The person would also need to have "very, really important, background in pharma," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Rosemond: No one has proven ADHD is real
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Analytical forum
|Apr '17
|siva
|1
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC